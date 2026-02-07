The AFU struck the Russian oil depot "Balashovo" and a number of strategic facilities on the TOT

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 6 and 7, inflicted fire damage on a number of enemy military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted fire damage operations on enemy military facilities in the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
- The Balashovo oil depot in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation was hit, along with other strategic targets in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions.
- The strikes aimed to weaken the combat potential and logistical capabilities of the Russian aggressor, with reports of enemy losses and damage inflicted being clarified.
New large-scale “bavovna” in the Russian Federation and on TOT: what is affected
Thus, according to preliminary information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Balashovo oil depot in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation was hit. The results are being clarified.
A number of facilities on the TOT were also affected:
The Zaporizhzhia Oblast TOT recorded the destruction of an enemy UAV control point in the area of the Rivnopillya settlement and the concentration of enemy manpower in the Dorozhnyanka area.
Also, in the area of the Yalta village in the Donetsk region, the location of an enemy repair unit was hit.
Yesterday, an enemy UAV control point and a multiple launch rocket system were hit in the Donetsk region near Mykolaivka.
In addition, in the area of the village of Dronivka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, a concentration of enemy manpower was recorded.
Enemy losses and the extent of damage inflicted are being clarified.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to implement systematic measures aimed at weakening the combat potential and logistical capabilities of the Russian aggressor.
