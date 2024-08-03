According to the information of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a Ukrainian pilot with the call sign "Jef" on a downed MiG-29 fighter was able to destroy the S-400 air defense system of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the heroic destruction by "Jef" of the S-400 air defense system on the downed MiG-29

It is noted that "Jeff" has more than 150 sorties and about fifty launched "HARM" missiles, guided JDAM aerial bombs.

The pilot managed to destroy more than 10 UAVs of the occupying army of the Russian Federation, enemy air defense positions,

"Jef" also worked to cover the ground units of the Armed Forces.

In November 2023, a Ukrainian pilot flew a MiG-29 fighter jet armed with HARM missiles.

His task was to destroy the position of the S-400 air defense system of the Russian occupiers near Donetsk.

The failure of this task would expose the ground units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area to serious danger, since the aircraft of the Russian invaders dropped anti-aircraft missiles on the positions of the Ukrainian military.

30 km from the launch site, "Jef" received a warning about an enemy aircraft up to 100 km away.

20 km from the target launch, he receives a warning about the launch of an enemy missile in his own direction, but decides to continue the mission.

I'll make it! 10 km to the goal! I have to! If I don't "knock out" the S-400, it will work against our fighters, "Jef" recalls.

While gaining speed, he felt a sharp blow to the starboard side from an enemy R-77 rocket.

A series of failures began on the instrument panel. In this situation, "Jeff" had to either turn the plane away, which in this case would finally fail and start falling, or try to launch missiles.

30 seconds to the starting line. The pilot continues his work. Starts "HARM", at this moment the hydraulic system fails, the plane leans to the right.

At this time, the fighter jet of the criminal army of the Russian Federation fired another missile. The height is 300 meters, the slope is increasing.

On the downed plane, "Jef" decides to fire another missile at the target.

The plane finally loses control and falls. The pilot quickly remembers all the boys' mistakes during the ejection, quickly says goodbye to the plane, asks for its forgiveness, closes his eyes and pulls the catapult handle. A second enemy missile flies into the plane, the Air Force says.

It is emphasized that the Ukrainian pilot managed to land as safely as possible on moist, soft ground, but in an area 26 km from Donetsk, where many enemy DRGs and special forces of the occupation army of the Russian Federation are stationed.

What is known about "Jeff's" other heroic achievements

According to the pilot himself, one of the most impressive combat operations was the destruction of the S-300 air defense system of the Russian occupiers in the Kherson region, when the enemy plane fired 6 missiles at the Ukrainian pilots at once.