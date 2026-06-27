The Air Force lost a MiG-29 fighter jet in the Poltava region — the pilot ejected

On the night of June 27, a MiG-29 fighter jet was lost while performing a combat mission in the Poltava region, but the pilot successfully ejected.
Points of attention
- A MiG-29 fighter jet was lost during a combat mission in the Poltava region, but the pilot managed to eject safely.
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of the aircraft and stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident.
Ukraine lost a fighter jet in the Poltava region
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Air Force added that the causes and circumstances of the plane crash are being investigated.
On June 16, a Su-24M front-line bomber of the Petro Franko 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine crashed in the Khmelnytskyi region. Both crew members — Major Bohdan Zaharulko and Senior Lieutenant Bohdan Babenko — died.
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