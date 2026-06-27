The Air Force lost a MiG-29 fighter jet in the Poltava region — the pilot ejected
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The Air Force lost a MiG-29 fighter jet in the Poltava region — the pilot ejected

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
a fighter jet
Читати українською

On the night of June 27, a MiG-29 fighter jet was lost while performing a combat mission in the Poltava region, but the pilot successfully ejected.

Points of attention

  • A MiG-29 fighter jet was lost during a combat mission in the Poltava region, but the pilot managed to eject safely.
  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of the aircraft and stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident.

Ukraine lost a fighter jet in the Poltava region

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We would like to inform you that on the night of June 27, 2026, contact was lost with a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was performing a combat mission in the Poltava region. We confirm the loss of the aircraft, however, the Ukrainian pilot successfully ejected, contacted the search and rescue team, and was promptly taken to a medical facility for examination and necessary assistance.

The Air Force added that the causes and circumstances of the plane crash are being investigated.

On June 16, a Su-24M front-line bomber of the Petro Franko 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine crashed in the Khmelnytskyi region. Both crew members — Major Bohdan Zaharulko and Senior Lieutenant Bohdan Babenko — died.

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