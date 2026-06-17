Su-24M plane crash in Khmelnytskyi region — photos and details of the tragedy

On the evening of June 16, a Su-24M plane crashed in the Shepetivskyi district of Khmelnytskyi region, killing two Ukrainian pilots. The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the decoding of the flight recorder has already begun.
Points of attention
- The tragic incident has been registered in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under the Criminal Code of Ukraine, signaling the seriousness of the case.
- Efforts are underway to decode the flight recorder and analyze the scene of the crash to uncover all relevant factors contributing to this aviation tragedy.
Su-24M plane crash in Khmelnytskyi region — all the details from the UCP
As the UCP managed to find out, the disaster occurred at around 7:05 p.m.
Two pilots were performing a training flight over the Shepetivskyi district of the Khmelnytskyi region.
This plane crash ended the lives of all crew members — pilots aged 55 and 23.
Priority investigative actions have already been launched. Law enforcement officers are trying to clarify all the circumstances of the tragedy, and primarily: the technical condition of the aircraft, compliance with flight preparation and execution requirements, as well as other factors that could have led to the disaster.
It is also worth noting that the information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of flight rules or preparation for them, which resulted in serious consequences).
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