Su-24M plane crash in Khmelnytskyi region — photos and details of the tragedy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Su-24M plane crash in Khmelnytskyi region — photos and details of the tragedy

Office of the Prosecutor General
Su-24M plane crash in Khmelnytskyi region — all the details from the UCP
Читати українською

On the evening of June 16, a Su-24M plane crashed in the Shepetivskyi district of Khmelnytskyi region, killing two Ukrainian pilots. The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the decoding of the flight recorder has already begun.

Points of attention

  • The tragic incident has been registered in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under the Criminal Code of Ukraine, signaling the seriousness of the case.
  • Efforts are underway to decode the flight recorder and analyze the scene of the crash to uncover all relevant factors contributing to this aviation tragedy.

Su-24M plane crash in Khmelnytskyi region — all the details from the UCP

Under the procedural leadership of the Khmelnytskyi Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Western Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of the plane crash that occurred on June 16, 2026 in the Shepetivskyi district, the official statement says.

As the UCP managed to find out, the disaster occurred at around 7:05 p.m.

Two pilots were performing a training flight over the Shepetivskyi district of the Khmelnytskyi region.

This plane crash ended the lives of all crew members — pilots aged 55 and 23.

Priority investigative actions have already been launched. Law enforcement officers are trying to clarify all the circumstances of the tragedy, and primarily: the technical condition of the aircraft, compliance with flight preparation and execution requirements, as well as other factors that could have led to the disaster.

As part of the criminal proceedings, an internal investigation has been ordered in the military unit and in the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A commission has been created in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to investigate the said plane crash. Currently, measures are being taken to decipher the flight recorder, and the inspection of the scene of the incident continues.

It is also worth noting that the information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of flight rules or preparation for them, which resulted in serious consequences).

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
For the Russian people, war is coming, war at home — the head of Estonian intelligence
Putin no longer has any trump cards in the war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's war of aggression has crossed another line — von der Leyen
The EU condemned a new crime by the Russian Federation on the territory of the European Union and NATO
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Saldo confirmed that the AFU are finishing off Russian logistics in the Kherson region
Russian logistics in the Kherson region again came under attack from Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?