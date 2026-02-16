The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,180 Russian occupiers
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to February 16, 2026, amount to about 1,254,450 people, of which 1,180 people - in the previous 24 hours.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated another 1,180 Russian occupiers in the ongoing conflict.
  • Russian troops have suffered over 1.2 million combat losses since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,676 (+4),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,042 (+5),

  • artillery systems — 37,319 (+26),

  • MLRS — 1,648 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1,301 (+1),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 135,459 (+601),

  • cruise missiles — 4,286 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 29 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 78,654 (+169),

  • special equipment — 4,071 (+0).

The data is being refined.

