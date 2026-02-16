The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,180 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to February 16, 2026, amount to about 1,254,450 people, of which 1,180 people - in the previous 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,676 (+4),

armored combat vehicles — 24,042 (+5),

artillery systems — 37,319 (+26),

MLRS — 1,648 (+0),

air defense systems — 1,301 (+1),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 347 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 135,459 (+601),

cruise missiles — 4,286 (+0),

ships / boats — 29 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 78,654 (+169),

special equipment — 4,071 (+0).

The data is being refined.