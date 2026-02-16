The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,180 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to February 16, 2026, amount to about 1,254,450 people, of which 1,180 people - in the previous 24 hours.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated another 1,180 Russian occupiers in the ongoing conflict.
- Russian troops have suffered over 1.2 million combat losses since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,676 (+4),
armored combat vehicles — 24,042 (+5),
artillery systems — 37,319 (+26),
MLRS — 1,648 (+0),
air defense systems — 1,301 (+1),
aircraft — 435 (+0),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 135,459 (+601),
cruise missiles — 4,286 (+0),
ships / boats — 29 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 78,654 (+169),
special equipment — 4,071 (+0).
The data is being refined.
