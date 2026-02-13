The AFU have repelled nearly 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day.

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/13/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Slavyansk direction , the Russians tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders in the areas of Hrekivka and Drobysheve. One clash is ongoing.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Lyman and towards Okhrimivka. One clash is currently ongoing.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there was one clash with the enemy, the enemy carried out 52 attacks on settlements and positions of our units.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions, near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and towards Kostyantynivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 17 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Ivanivka and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Dorozhne, Novy Donbas, Novooleksandrivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 14 attacks.

In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the invaders, in the areas of Hulyaipil, Zahirne, Dorozhnyanka and towards Zaliznychne. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Samiylivka, Barvinivka, Svoboda, Hulyaipilske, Zaliznychne. Six clashes are still ongoing.