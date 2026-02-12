The AFU have repelled 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/12/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 36 attacks on settlements and positions of our units. One battle took place.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked seven times towards the settlements of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Kolodyazne. One attempt by the enemy to improve its positions is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to advance in the Pishchanye area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Stavky and Seredny.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Svyato-Pokrovsky. The fighting continues.