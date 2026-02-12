The AFU have repelled 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. The defense forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on him. Since the beginning of the day, the number of clashes has reached 60.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day, showing resilience and strength in defending their territory.
- Operational information reveals that the defense forces are effectively holding back the enemy's advance and inflicting significant losses on them across various directions.
- Detailed reports indicate the number of attacks, ongoing battles, and attempts by the enemy to improve their positions, showcasing the intense conflict between the Ukrainian troops and the invaders.
Current situation on the front on February 12
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/12/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 36 attacks on settlements and positions of our units. One battle took place.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked seven times towards the settlements of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Kolodyazne. One attempt by the enemy to improve its positions is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to advance in the Pishchanye area.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Stavky and Seredny.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Svyato-Pokrovsky. The fighting continues.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders have carried out eight offensive actions near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One attack is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 25 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyny, Pokrovsky, Molodetsky, Novopavlivka, Bilytsky, Novopidhorodny, Dachny and Ivanivka. The defense forces are holding back the invaders, and 23 attacks have already been stopped.
In the Hulyaipil direction, 15 attacks were recorded, in the Hulyaipil area and towards Dobropil, Zaliznychny and Rybne. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kamyanka, Verkhnya Tersa, Vozdvizhivka, Barvinivka and Luhivske.
