The AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 65 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
Ukraine
The AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 65 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to February 12, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,250,150 people, of which 770 people - in the previous 24 hours.

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded the destruction of 770 occupiers and 65 Russian artillery systems within one day.
  • The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,250,150 people, with 770 casualties reported in the previous 24 hours.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian Federation

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,662 (+1),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,025 (+5),

  • artillery systems — 37,213 (+65),

  • MLRS — 1,641 (+3),

  • air defense systems — 1,299 (+1),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 132,153 (+1,442),

  • cruise missiles — 4,270 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 78,141 (+172),

  • special equipment — 4,070 (+0).

The data is being refined.

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
