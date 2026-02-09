The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 1,300 more Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to February 9, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,247,580 people, including 1,250 people over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 1,300 Russian occupiers in the last 24 hours, contributing to the total combat losses of Russian troops estimated at about 1.2 million people since February 24, 2022.
- The Russian army suffered substantial losses in military equipment, including tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more during the war against Ukraine.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,654 (+3),
armored combat vehicles — 24,013 (+3),
artillery systems — 37,056 (+12),
MLRS — 1,637 (+0),
air defense systems — 1,295 (+0),
aircraft — 435 (+0),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 127,962 (+413),
cruise missiles — 4,270 (+1),
ships / boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 77,552 (+113),
special equipment — 4,069 (+0).
The data is being refined.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-