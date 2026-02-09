The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 1,300 more Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 1,300 more Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to February 9, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,247,580 people, including 1,250 people over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 1,300 Russian occupiers in the last 24 hours, contributing to the total combat losses of Russian troops estimated at about 1.2 million people since February 24, 2022.
  • The Russian army suffered substantial losses in military equipment, including tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more during the war against Ukraine.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,654 (+3),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,013 (+3),

  • artillery systems — 37,056 (+12),

  • MLRS — 1,637 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1,295 (+0),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 127,962 (+413),

  • cruise missiles — 4,270 (+1),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 77,552 (+113),

  • special equipment — 4,069 (+0).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems of the Russian army within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 60 assaults by the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated 46 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?