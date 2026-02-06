Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 60 assaults by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 06.02.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Illinivka, and Sofiivka. Three attacks are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Yampol, Platonovka, and Kryvaya Luka. One of the three clashes is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders towards Drobysheve, Stavki, and Lyman. One attempt by the enemy to improve its position continues.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times towards the settlement of Prylipka. One clash is ongoing.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 51 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including one from a multiple launch rocket system. It carried out two airstrikes using 7 CABs.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 31 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Zatyshok, Novy Donbas, Myrnograd, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiya. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the directions of Ivanovka and Zlagoda. There are currently no active clashes. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Pokrovsky area.

In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 attacks by the invaders, in the Hulyaipil area and towards Zelenye, Svyatopetrivka, Pryluky, Staroukrainka. Four clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out seven airstrikes in the areas of Samiylivka, Voskresenka, Hulyaipilske, Vozdvizhivka, Zalizne, Kam'yanka and Barvinivka.