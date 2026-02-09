The AFU have repelled 74 assaults by the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 02/09/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 34 attacks on settlements and positions of our units. One battle took place.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked five times towards the settlements of Prylipka, Zelene, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Pishchany and Dovgeny. Clashes continue.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobyshevye and Novoselivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Ozerne, Dronivka, Zakitne, and Platonovka. One of the seven clashes continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the Stupochok area.