The AFU have repelled 74 assaults by the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

The enemy does not stop trying to attack deep into the territory of Ukraine. The defense forces are holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy attacks has reached 74.
Current situation on the front on February 9
Operational information as of 16:00 02/09/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 34 attacks on settlements and positions of our units. One battle took place.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked five times towards the settlements of Prylipka, Zelene, and Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Pishchany and Dovgeny. Clashes continue.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobyshevye and Novoselivka. One attack is ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Ozerne, Dronivka, Zakitne, and Platonovka. One of the seven clashes continues.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the Stupochok area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions near Kostyantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusynyi Yar, Stepanivka, and Illinivka. One attack is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 32 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of Sofiivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyny, Udachny, Molodetsky, Novopidhorodny, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Filiya, and Dachny. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught, and 29 attacks have already been repelled.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked towards Novokhatske. There are currently no active clashes. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Kolomiytsiv and Lisne districts.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks in the Hulyaipil area and towards Dobropil, Zaliznychny, Zeleny, Zahirny and Svyatopetrivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Dibrova, Charivne and Vozdvizhivka areas.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Maly Shcherbaky.
