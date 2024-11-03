The authorities of Moldova inform about the massive interference of Russia in the presidential elections

The team of the leader of Moldova, Maia Sandu, accused the aggressor country Russia of massive interference in the second round of the presidential elections, which is taking place on November 3.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin wants to distort the voting results and influence the political situation in the country.
- The organized transportation of voters from Transnistria and Russia to participate in the elections in Moldova is recorded.
- Moldova is ready to react to Moscow's intervention.
Russia is trying to bring its own people to power in Moldova
The national security adviser of the current President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, made a statement on this occasion, Stanislav Sekriera.
According to him, official Kishinev records "massive Russian interference" in the election process.
What is important to understand is that we are primarily talking about efforts with a high potential to distort voting results.
In addition, it is emphasized that against the background of the actions of the Kremlin, the authorities of Moldova are in a state of heightened alertness.
Sandu's team has already published the evidence
First of all, it is a photo of a queue of cars crossing the bridge over the Dniester River from the Transnistrian town of Rybnytsia to the town of Rezyna on the right bank of the Dniester.
What is important to understand is that the Kremlin is responsible for what is happening in the Transnistrian region of Moldova.
In addition, the process of organized transportation of voters from Russia was recorded. Buses take them to polling stations in Baku, Istanbul and Minsk.
Councilor Sandu published a video from a charter flight showing a plane full of holders of Moldovan passports.
