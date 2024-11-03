The authorities of Moldova inform about the massive interference of Russia in the presidential elections

The team of the leader of Moldova, Maia Sandu, accused the aggressor country Russia of massive interference in the second round of the presidential elections, which is taking place on November 3.

Russia is trying to bring its own people to power in Moldova

The national security adviser of the current President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, made a statement on this occasion, Stanislav Sekriera.

According to him, official Kishinev records "massive Russian interference" in the election process.

What is important to understand is that we are primarily talking about efforts with a high potential to distort voting results.

In addition, it is emphasized that against the background of the actions of the Kremlin, the authorities of Moldova are in a state of heightened alertness.

Among the examples of such interference, councilor Sandu mentioned the organized transportation of voters from Transnistria, which is illegal according to the election code of Moldova. As of 11:00 a.m., the turnout among Transnistrian voters has already exceeded the total for the entire first round. Share

Sandu's team has already published the evidence

First of all, it is a photo of a queue of cars crossing the bridge over the Dniester River from the Transnistrian town of Rybnytsia to the town of Rezyna on the right bank of the Dniester.

What is important to understand is that the Kremlin is responsible for what is happening in the Transnistrian region of Moldova.

Here is a queue of cars crossing the Nistru river bridge from Rîbnița (left bank) to Rezina (right bank). pic.twitter.com/4m5BKfwfTu — Stanislav Secrieru (@StasSecrieru) November 3, 2024

In addition, the process of organized transportation of voters from Russia was recorded. Buses take them to polling stations in Baku, Istanbul and Minsk.

Councilor Sandu published a video from a charter flight showing a plane full of holders of Moldovan passports.

The plane appears to be able to carry between 260 and 400 voters — a clear indication of large-scale, organized voter transport, he emphasized. Share