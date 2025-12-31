Ukrainian scientist and entrepreneur Eduard Rubin draws attention to the fact that Somalia will chair the UN Security Council from January 2026. The expert analyzed the current situation in detail and predicted possible consequences.
Points of attention
- The world watches as a country known for instability and conflict assumes a position of leadership in a crucial international body.
- Rubin's analysis reflects on the surreal nature of Somalia's chairmanship, prompting discussions on the efficacy and symbolism of the UN Security Council's structure.
Somalia will chair the UN Security Council — what to prepare for
According to the expert, it is currently extremely difficult to imagine that Somalia will take over the leadership of the body responsible for peace and security.
Eduard Rubin draws attention to the fact that this country will not have the right of veto.
Moreover, Somalia will not be able to push through the resolution.
The Ukrainian scientist explains that the chairmanship is, in essence, the job of a moderator in a chat room, “which got out of control about thirty years ago.”
