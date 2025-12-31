Ukrainian scientist and entrepreneur Eduard Rubin draws attention to the fact that Somalia will chair the UN Security Council from January 2026. The expert analyzed the current situation in detail and predicted possible consequences.

Somalia will chair the UN Security Council — what to prepare for

The world order we deserve: Pirates of the Caribbean... sorry, Somali Sea take the helm. Yes, the same country. Where the word "stability" is considered a curse. Where the government controls roughly its office and the parking lot in front of it (and then, if you're lucky). Where Al-Shabaab and cheerful guys on speedboats solve problems faster and more effectively than any diplomacy. Eduard Rubin Ukrainian scientist and entrepreneur

According to the expert, it is currently extremely difficult to imagine that Somalia will take over the leadership of the body responsible for peace and security.

It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke or a script for an absurdist comedy. But it's just the alphabet. Rotation. Somalia replaces Slovenia. Of course, it's too early to panic. Share

Eduard Rubin draws attention to the fact that this country will not have the right of veto.

Moreover, Somalia will not be able to push through the resolution.

The Ukrainian scientist explains that the chairmanship is, in essence, the job of a moderator in a chat room, “which got out of control about thirty years ago.”

They will be allowed to knock with a wooden gavel and sit with an important look in New York. All the bureaucracy will remain at the UN Secretariat. But the symbolism itself is wonderful. An organization that has been demonstrating complete impotence in matters of real war and peace for years is now formally headed by a failed state. A state that, in fact, does not exist, — added Rubin. Share