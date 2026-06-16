The Cabinet of Ministers simplified services in "Diya" for veterans and their families

On June 16, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet of Ministers is launching a new service for veterans and their families in the Dia. According to her, from now on, it will be possible to submit one application and receive several government services at once.

Services at "Diya" for veterans — what has changed

Now it will be possible to submit one application and receive several state services at once: a one-time cash benefit from the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, social services, the status of a person with a disability as a result of the war, or the status of a family member of a deceased Defender of Ukraine. Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister of Ukraine

As the head of government explained, until now it was necessary to submit separate applications for each service.

For example, first register the status of a person with a disability, wait for a decision, and only then separately apply for financial assistance.

However, now there is no longer any need to personally visit different institutions.

Svyridenko officially confirmed that now everything can be completed at once, within one electronic application at the link .

The head of government also explained that it will take about 5–30 calendar days to process the application, depending on the services selected.