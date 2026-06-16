The Cabinet of Ministers simplified services in "Diya" for veterans and their families

On June 16, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet of Ministers is launching a new service for veterans and their families in the Dia. According to her, from now on, it will be possible to submit one application and receive several government services at once.
Points of attention
- Automatic data retrieval from state registers streamlines the process, with the possibility of additional document requests in some cases.
- Prime Minister Yulia Svyridenko emphasizes the simplified process and convenience for applicants, promoting ease of access to government services.
Services at "Diya" for veterans — what has changed
As the head of government explained, until now it was necessary to submit separate applications for each service.
For example, first register the status of a person with a disability, wait for a decision, and only then separately apply for financial assistance.
However, now there is no longer any need to personally visit different institutions.
Svyridenko officially confirmed that now everything can be completed at once, within one electronic application at the link .
The head of government also explained that it will take about 5–30 calendar days to process the application, depending on the services selected.