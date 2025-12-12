The CCD debunked a Russian fake about Ukraine preparing a "dirty nuclear bomb"

Russian media are once again spreading fake statements from the Russian Defense Ministry, accusing Ukraine of preparing "weapons of mass destruction." The Center for Countering Disinformation refutes these manipulations.
Russia launched a fake about Ukraine preparing a “dirty nuclear bomb”
The Kremlin claims that the SSU allegedly conducted a "simulation of a dirty nuclear bomb explosion" in a crowded place and may use it "under a foreign flag."
In addition, Moscow is spreading several more fake accusations, including:
alleged use of chemical weapons by Ukraine,
attempts to provoke a man-made disaster,
mythical testing of pharmacological drugs on its citizens.
The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that such statements are completely unsubstantiated and fabricated, and the Kremlin uses them systematically as part of its special information operations.
In fact, it is the Russian army that is using banned chemical substances against the Ukrainian military, which has already become the basis for international sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Disinformation about "Ukrainian weapons of mass destruction" is one of the oldest narratives of Russian propaganda, regularly activated at moments when the Kremlin is trying to justify its own crimes or prepare the ground for a new escalation.
Russia has been spreading such fake news since 2014, and especially actively after the full-scale invasion. Moscow periodically claimed "non-existent biolaboratories," "development of chemical substances," or "security of nuclear terrorism" on the part of Ukraine.
