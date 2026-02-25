The Commander of the Logistics of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR and the Head of the Zhytomyr Region's Internal Security Service were exposed in large-scale corruption

The Prosecutor General's Office reports that the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the USBU in the Zhytomyr region were exposed for corruption during the construction of shelters for aircraft.

Large-scale theft at the Ukrainian Armed Forces — what is known

About 10 months ago, UAH 1.4 billion was allocated for the construction of prefabricated arch structures.

As part of a detailed inspection conducted by the Military Counterintelligence Department of the SBU, serious violations were identified.

First of all, it was said that the projects did not meet safety requirements, the designs did not provide proper protection for aviation, and the cost of the work was significantly overstated.

To hide the embezzlement of budget funds and stop inspections, the logistics commander turned to the head of the USBU of one of the regions with a request to "assist" in bribing the leadership of military counterintelligence. The latter agreed, acting as a "guarantor" of the "deal" because he personally involved one of the contractors in the scheme.

According to the UCP, in order to avoid liability, officials offered to transfer about UAH 13 million (1% of the financing of the facilities) for concealing the embezzlement of budget funds.

Moreover, they intended to involve "loyal" auditors in this process to prepare fictitious conclusions about the quality of construction.

On February 25, participants in the scheme were caught red-handed while attempting to transfer illegal profits. 320,000 US dollars were seized.

Participants in the corruption scheme have already been detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.