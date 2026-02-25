The Commander of the Logistics of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR and the Head of the Zhytomyr Region's Internal Security Service were exposed in large-scale corruption

The Prosecutor General's Office reports that the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the USBU in the Zhytomyr region were exposed for corruption during the construction of shelters for aircraft.
Points of attention
- The officials offered to pay about UAH 13 million to avoid liability and involve 'loyal' auditors in preparing fictitious conclusions about the quality of construction.
- The participants in the corruption scheme have been detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, shedding light on the extent of corruption within the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Large-scale theft at the Ukrainian Armed Forces — what is known
About 10 months ago, UAH 1.4 billion was allocated for the construction of prefabricated arch structures.
As part of a detailed inspection conducted by the Military Counterintelligence Department of the SBU, serious violations were identified.
First of all, it was said that the projects did not meet safety requirements, the designs did not provide proper protection for aviation, and the cost of the work was significantly overstated.
According to the UCP, in order to avoid liability, officials offered to transfer about UAH 13 million (1% of the financing of the facilities) for concealing the embezzlement of budget funds.
Moreover, they intended to involve "loyal" auditors in this process to prepare fictitious conclusions about the quality of construction.
Participants in the corruption scheme have already been detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.
