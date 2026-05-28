The Rada adopted the law on the ratification of the EU loan for 90 billion euros

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the ratification of the agreement on receiving macro-financial assistance of 90 billion euros within the framework of the Loan in Support of Ukraine. Legislative initiative No. 0376 was supported by 298 votes of deputies.

The Rada ratified the law on a Eurocredit of 90 billion euros

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified a large-scale agreement with the European Union and a Memorandum of Understanding. It concerns attracting financial assistance — up to 90 billion euros for 2026-2027.

The agreement was signed on May 27 in Brussels and Kyiv. The EU, represented by the European Commission, acts as the lender, and the National Bank of Ukraine acts as the borrowing agent. The money is allocated to overcome the negative consequences of the war and support the stability of the Ukrainian economy.

Although legally this assistance is a long-term preferential loan, for the state budget of Ukraine it will have the nature of a grant. Ukraine receives financing on unique terms:

Who pays the interest: All loan servicing costs (interest) will be fully covered by the European Union budget due to the EU's high credit rating.

Who will repay the debt: Ukraine will repay this loan only if it receives reparations from the Russian Federation. That is, this loan does not create a current real debt burden on the Ukrainian budget.

The agreement sets out a clear financing plan for the current year 2026 — a total of up to 45 billion euros.

This amount was officially divided into two key areas:

For the purchase of weapons (up to 28.3 billion euros): these funds will go directly to financing Ukraine's defense-industrial potential, the purchase of weapons, and the development of domestic weapons production.

Budget support (16.7 billion euros): the money will be used to close the "hole" in the state budget and social spending. This amount is divided in half: half will come through the Ukraine Facility program, and the other half (up to 8.35 billion euros) is direct macro-financial assistance, which will be paid in three tranches.

The macro-financial assistance for 2026, amounting to €8.35 billion, is divided into three parts:

The first tranche is 3.2 billion euros (will arrive immediately after the agreement enters into force).

The second tranche is 3.7 billion euros.

The third tranche is 1.45 billion euros.

To receive each subsequent payment (the interval between which must be at least three months), Ukraine is required to fulfill three basic conditions:

Preserve and respect democratic mechanisms, a multi-party system, the rule of law, and human rights (including minority rights).

Receive positive assessments from the European Commission regarding the implementation of reforms.

Do not cancel or weaken those anti-corruption steps that have already been implemented earlier in accordance with the requirements of the EU or the IMF.

To receive the money, Ukraine signed a list of specific commitments. The official document contains a long list of structural changes in the tax and customs sectors, divided into different tranches. Share

In particular, Ukraine has agreed to important changes that will affect ordinary Ukrainians and entrepreneurs:

Taxation of international parcels. Abolition of the limit of 150 euros, except for goods for the security and defense sector (currently below this "threshold" VAT and customs duties are not charged on parcels).

Taxation of income from digital platforms (taxis, couriers, marketplaces).

Extension of the 5% military levy for another 3 years (already voted on).

Reform of the simplified system for individual entrepreneurs, especially group 3.

Combating business fragmentation for tax evasion.

Introduction of differentiated tax rates for individual entrepreneurs of the 3rd group depending on the type of activity.

Continuation of VAT and customs reform.

New Customs Code according to EU rules.

The agreement provides a legal framework for receiving 90 billion euros. The distribution of funds will include: 60 billion for strengthening Ukraine's defense-industrial potential, 30 billion for budget support, — explained Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

He emphasized that this year the state will receive 28.3 billion euros for the purchase of weapons, and 16.7 billion euros for macro-financial support.