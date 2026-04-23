EU approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine and new package of sanctions against Russia

On April 23, a loan to support Ukraine for 2026-2027 was unblocked and the 20th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation was adopted.

EU approves new loan for Ukraine and 20th package of sanctions against Russia

This was announced on the X network by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa.

Promised, fulfilled, implemented,” said Costa, commenting on the decisions made.

He added that the EU's strategy for achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is based on two pillars: strengthening Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia.

Today, we have made progress on both fronts: Unlocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, which will provide financial and military support for 2026–2027. Adopting the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, which limits its ability to wage war. Share

He emphasized that Europe "firmly, unitedly and unwaveringly supports Ukraine."

This is 90 billion euros for two years. According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the funds will be directed to:

domestic weapons production;

purchasing weapons from partners — those that Ukraine does not yet manufacture independently;

preparing energy and critical infrastructure for next winter;

payment of social obligations to citizens.