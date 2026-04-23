EU approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine and new package of sanctions against Russia
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Economics
Publication date

EU approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine and new package of sanctions against Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
EU
Читати українською

On April 23, a loan to support Ukraine for 2026-2027 was unblocked and the 20th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation was adopted.

Points of attention

  • EU approves a significant €90 billion loan to provide financial and military support to Ukraine for 2026-2027.
  • The 20th package of sanctions against Russia is adopted to restrict the country's ability to engage in warfare.

EU approves new loan for Ukraine and 20th package of sanctions against Russia

This was announced on the X network by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa.

Promised, fulfilled, implemented,” said Costa, commenting on the decisions made.

He added that the EU's strategy for achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is based on two pillars: strengthening Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia.

Today, we have made progress on both fronts: Unlocking a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, which will provide financial and military support for 2026–2027. Adopting the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, which limits its ability to wage war.

He emphasized that Europe "firmly, unitedly and unwaveringly supports Ukraine."

This is 90 billion euros for two years. According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the funds will be directed to:

  • domestic weapons production;

  • purchasing weapons from partners — those that Ukraine does not yet manufacture independently;

  • preparing energy and critical infrastructure for next winter;

  • payment of social obligations to citizens.

This European package will strengthen our army, provide Ukraine with greater resilience, and allow us to fulfill our social obligations to Ukrainians as defined by law.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

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