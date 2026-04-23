Slovakia made a statement on the approval of the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia
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Economics
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Slovakia made a statement on the approval of the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Slovakia
Читати українською

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar instructed the country's representative to the EU not to block the written procedure for approving the 20th package of sanctions against Russia in view of the resumption of transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Points of attention

  • Slovakia's Foreign Minister instructed not to block the approval of the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia in light of the Druzhba oil pipeline transit resumption.
  • The resumption of oil transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline was a crucial condition for Slovakia to maintain the sanctions package against Russia.

Slovakia will not block the approval of the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Blanar wrote about this on Facebook.

As it became known, on the morning of April 23, deliveries of Russian oil to Slovakia via the Druzhba oil pipeline, which had been suspended for almost three months, were resumed. This was Bratislava's key demand in the issue of approving a new package of sanctions against Russia.

It has been confirmed that oil is flowing through Druzhba to Slovakia, and this is the result of targeted pressure that Slovak diplomacy, together with the Ministry of Economy, exerted on the Ukrainian side, as well as on the European Commission.

The Slovak Foreign Minister noted that the country will not block the approval of sanctions if the pipeline operates stably.

I hereby instructed our Permanent Representative of Slovakia to the European Union in Brussels, if oil continues to flow without interruption and in the agreed volume, not to block the written procedure for adopting the 20th package of sanctions at the EU level.

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