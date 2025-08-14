An automobile plant in Bryansk, Russia, which was supposed to produce analogues of Chinese vans, has stopped production after less than six months of operation.
- The Bryansk automobile plant in Russia, intended to produce Chinese van analogues, has ceased production after less than six months of operation, indicating a decline in the Russian car market.
- The Russian car market is suffering from various challenges, such as stagnation of small businesses, high credit rates, a shortage of drivers, and a lack of demand, leading to a deepening crisis.
- Continuation of the war and sanctions is accelerating the destruction of the Russian economy, with the impact becoming evident sooner than anticipated.
Bryansk car plant halts production
This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
The CPD notes that in the Russian Federation, these vans, which are used for freight transportation, are now unnecessary even with discounts, as the segment, which until recently was considered stable, is suffering due to the stagnation of small businesses, high credit rates, a shortage of drivers, and lack of demand.
While the Russian government pretends that the war and sanctions are only benefiting the Russian Federation, in reality, the continuation of the war is gradually destroying the Russian economy.
Previously, a number of large automakers in Russia switched to a 4-day work week.
