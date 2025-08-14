An automobile plant in Bryansk, Russia, which was supposed to produce analogues of Chinese vans, has stopped production after less than six months of operation.

Bryansk car plant halts production

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The Russian car market continues to plunge into a deep crisis: the BNM plant in Bryansk, which was supposed to produce analogues of Chinese vans, stopped the assembly line after less than half a year of operation. During this time, the plant produced only 110 cars, which is not even close to the planned monthly volume. Share

The CPD notes that in the Russian Federation, these vans, which are used for freight transportation, are now unnecessary even with discounts, as the segment, which until recently was considered stable, is suffering due to the stagnation of small businesses, high credit rates, a shortage of drivers, and lack of demand.

While the Russian government pretends that the war and sanctions are only benefiting the Russian Federation, in reality, the continuation of the war is gradually destroying the Russian economy.

Previously, a number of large automakers in Russia switched to a 4-day work week.