The CPD announced the decline of the Russian car market — another plant has stopped production
Category
Economics
Publication date

The CPD announced the decline of the Russian car market — another plant has stopped production

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Bryansk car plant
Читати українською

An automobile plant in Bryansk, Russia, which was supposed to produce analogues of Chinese vans, has stopped production after less than six months of operation.

Points of attention

  • The Bryansk automobile plant in Russia, intended to produce Chinese van analogues, has ceased production after less than six months of operation, indicating a decline in the Russian car market.
  • The Russian car market is suffering from various challenges, such as stagnation of small businesses, high credit rates, a shortage of drivers, and a lack of demand, leading to a deepening crisis.
  • Continuation of the war and sanctions is accelerating the destruction of the Russian economy, with the impact becoming evident sooner than anticipated.

Bryansk car plant halts production

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The Russian car market continues to plunge into a deep crisis: the BNM plant in Bryansk, which was supposed to produce analogues of Chinese vans, stopped the assembly line after less than half a year of operation. During this time, the plant produced only 110 cars, which is not even close to the planned monthly volume.

The CPD notes that in the Russian Federation, these vans, which are used for freight transportation, are now unnecessary even with discounts, as the segment, which until recently was considered stable, is suffering due to the stagnation of small businesses, high credit rates, a shortage of drivers, and lack of demand.

While the Russian government pretends that the war and sanctions are only benefiting the Russian Federation, in reality, the continuation of the war is gradually destroying the Russian economy.

Previously, a number of large automakers in Russia switched to a 4-day work week.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's economy is close to recession, but there is a nuance
Why the war against Ukraine is profitable for the Kremlin
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When the Russian economy collapses — the answer of analysts
tanks

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?