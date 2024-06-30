The totalitarian regime of the DPRK called for the formation of a so-called anti-Western alliance throughout Asia.

The DPRK cynically announced the Western pressure on Russia and China

In North Korea, they said that in this way they are allegedly making efforts to prevent "acts that violate peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the rest of the world."

In particular, threats were made against the USA, Japan and South Korea.

ALERT - North Korea to make an important announcement - KCNA — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 29, 2024

North Korea accused the West of "repeated reckless and provocative military actions against the DPRK and other independent states."

Also, speaking on behalf of the "international community", the DPRK said that behind the recent exercises there is a "strategic intention of the US to escalate regional military tensions".

Moreover, the DPRK complained that the West was allegedly putting pressure on the Far East, Russia and China. At the same time, repeating the narratives of the Russian terrorist country, North Korea talked about "red lines".

The regular trilateral joint military exercises of the US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea clearly show that the US strategy of world domination, aimed at encircling and containing independent and sovereign states and ensuring its military hegemony, has already crossed the red line and is causing very negative changes in the global security environment and geopolitical structure, the statement says. Share

The North Korean authorities noted that the situation "requires independent sovereign states to steadily increase their defense capabilities to protect state security." The DPRK also called for strengthening mutual cooperation "in order to create a force structure capable of effectively restraining the collective military intervention of enemy forces."

The expansion of the aggressive US bloc and its vassal forces, as well as the escalation of military confrontation, undermining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, will undoubtedly be stopped by the powerful and coordinated countermeasures of independent sovereign states, the DPRK threatened. Share

The DPRK will send engineer troops to the territories of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation

North Korea will send construction and engineering troops to the occupied territories of Donetsk region. This will happen already in July this year. The Koreans will allegedly carry out "restorative work".

As reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) with reference to the South Korean television channel TV Chosun, the DPRK is preparing to send large-scale engineering forces to Donbas already in July.

Journalists refer to a South Korean government official. The forces of the North Korean army will allegedly help the occupiers restore infrastructure in occupied Donetsk.

The channel notes that the North Korean army has 10 engineering brigades. North Korea can receive up to 115 million dollars from Russia every year if it sends three or four engineering brigades to the occupied part of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Institute for the Study of War notes that Russia seeks to create a coalition of friendly states with historically warm ties with the USSR in order to form the basis of an alternative world order.