Since July, the Russian Federation has stopped publishing key demographic indicators, including population size, births, deaths, marriages, and divorces, in order not to draw citizens' attention to the demographic crisis in the country.
Points of attention
- Russia is facing a demographic crisis with a significant decline in the number of births, leading to a natural decrease in the population.
- The Kremlin's actions to conceal demographic statistics highlight the severity of the situation and contradict propaganda narratives of a 'great nation.'
- The loss of ethnic Russians in Russia is attributed not only to the war against Ukraine but also to factors such as emigration and increased mortality rates.
Russia is rapidly losing ethnic Russians
Russia is hiding demographic statistics because they no longer correlate with propaganda slogans about a "great nation."
In addition, mortality exceeds birth rate: in 2024, the natural population decline was 596.2 thousand people, which is 20.4% more than in 2023.
Among the main reasons for the demographic crisis:
emigration (from February 24, 2022, from 800 thousand to 950 thousand people left Russia),
increased mortality,
decrease in child births.
In addition, the demographic statistics of the Russian Federation do not reflect losses in the war against Ukraine.
According to the SZRU, the Russian government is losing not just soldiers, but also a demographic resource: the number of ethnic Russians, whom the Kremlin considers the regime's support, is rapidly decreasing.
The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to July 16, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,037,460 people, of which 1,170 people were in the past 24 hours.
