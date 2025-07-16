Since July, the Russian Federation has stopped publishing key demographic indicators, including population size, births, deaths, marriages, and divorces, in order not to draw citizens' attention to the demographic crisis in the country.

Russia is rapidly losing ethnic Russians

Russia is hiding demographic statistics because they no longer correlate with propaganda slogans about a "great nation."

In 2024, 1.222 million children were born in the Russian Federation, the lowest figure since 1999. In the first quarter of 2025, only 293–294 thousand children were born, which is 2.4% less than in the same period in 2024, and is the lowest figure in 200 years. Share

In addition, mortality exceeds birth rate: in 2024, the natural population decline was 596.2 thousand people, which is 20.4% more than in 2023.

Among the main reasons for the demographic crisis:

emigration (from February 24, 2022, from 800 thousand to 950 thousand people left Russia),

increased mortality,

decrease in child births.

In addition, the demographic statistics of the Russian Federation do not reflect losses in the war against Ukraine.

According to the SZRU, the Russian government is losing not just soldiers, but also a demographic resource: the number of ethnic Russians, whom the Kremlin considers the regime's support, is rapidly decreasing.