The EU fined TikTok over 500 million euros — what happened
The EU fined TikTok over 500 million euros — what happened

TikTok
Source:  Reuters

The EU's top privacy regulator has fined TikTok €530 million over concerns about user data protection and ordered it to suspend data transfers to China if it is not agreed within six months.

Points of attention

  • EU's top privacy regulator fined TikTok €530 million over concerns about user data protection and ordered a suspension of data transfers to China if not resolved within six months.
  • TikTok failed to prove that the personal data of EU users received the required level of protection under European Union law, leading to the hefty fine and potential suspension of operations.
  • The decision to fine TikTok risks setting a precedent with significant implications for companies operating in Europe, highlighting the importance of complying with data protection regulations.

TikTok could pay €530 million in fines

The Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) said that TikTok had failed to prove that the personal data of EU users received the level of protection required by European Union law.

The DPC is convinced that the data that employees in China have remote access to is not protected to a high level.

As a result, the short-video platform failed to take into account potential access to data by Chinese authorities under counterintelligence and other laws identified by TikTok as significantly different from EU standards, the DPC said in a statement.

TikTok said it strongly disputes the decision and that it used the EU legal framework, including so-called standard contractual clauses, to provide strictly controlled and limited remote access. It plans to appeal the decision.

TikTok, which has grown rapidly among teenagers around the world in recent years and has 175 million users across Europe, added that it has never received requests for EU user data from Chinese authorities and has never provided them with data.

This decision risks setting a precedent with far-reaching consequences for companies and entire industries across Europe that operate on a global scale.

This is the second time TikTok has been reprimanded by the DPC. In 2023, it was fined €345 million for violating privacy laws regarding the processing of children's personal data in the EU.

