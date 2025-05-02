The EU fined TikTok over 500 million euros — what happened

The EU's top privacy regulator has fined TikTok €530 million over concerns about user data protection and ordered it to suspend data transfers to China if it is not agreed within six months.

TikTok could pay €530 million in fines

The Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) said that TikTok had failed to prove that the personal data of EU users received the level of protection required by European Union law.

The DPC is convinced that the data that employees in China have remote access to is not protected to a high level.

As a result, the short-video platform failed to take into account potential access to data by Chinese authorities under counterintelligence and other laws identified by TikTok as significantly different from EU standards, the DPC said in a statement.

TikTok said it strongly disputes the decision and that it used the EU legal framework, including so-called standard contractual clauses, to provide strictly controlled and limited remote access. It plans to appeal the decision. Share

TikTok, which has grown rapidly among teenagers around the world in recent years and has 175 million users across Europe, added that it has never received requests for EU user data from Chinese authorities and has never provided them with data.

This decision risks setting a precedent with far-reaching consequences for companies and entire industries across Europe that operate on a global scale.

This is the second time TikTok has been reprimanded by the DPC. In 2023, it was fined €345 million for violating privacy laws regarding the processing of children's personal data in the EU.