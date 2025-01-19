A tool of disinformation and manipulation. How and why TikTok is a threat to Ukraine

On January 19, 2025, a law officially came into force in the United States banning the use of TikTok. According to the experience of other countries, the social network is used not only as an entertainment platform, but also as a tool for disinformation and manipulation.

Why TikTok is dangerous for Ukraine

The publication provides examples of international experience in using TikTok as a tool for disinformation and manipulation.

In particular, during the 2024 Romanian presidential election, TikTok became the main channel for promoting pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu. Thanks to manipulative content, he won in the first round, but the results were annulled due to detected interference.

In Romania, TikTok was used together with Telegram to coordinate actions, spread fake hashtags, and carry out tasks.

If we talk about threats to Ukraine, then TikTok is actively used to undermine mobilization processes.

Also, the identified networks of accounts spread false narratives, such as exaggerating the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the injustice of mobilization.

For example, in 2023, the platform became a tool for launching fake campaigns, in particular "Maidan 24.03".

TikTok works as an algorithmic system that learns from users’ preferences, showing manipulative content to those who are willing to believe it. This makes the platform extremely dangerous, as fake content is difficult to track. Share

In June 2024, a petition appeared on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers demanding to restrict or ban TikTok in Ukraine. It was proposed to ban the use of the application on the devices of government officials and military personnel.

TikTok, like any platform controlled by states unfriendly to Ukraine, carries serious risks. Tools of disinformation and manipulation can influence public opinion, mobilization, and even political processes. Ukraine needs to develop mechanisms to monitor such threats and respond to them, drawing on international experience. Share

TikTok Ban in the US. What is Known

On January 19, 2025, a law officially came into effect in the United States banning the use of TikTok.

The move follows legal efforts to force Chinese company ByteDance to sell its US-based platform over national security concerns, with the US Supreme Court upholding the decision, citing risks of data leaks to the Chinese government.

TikTok has now been removed from the Apple and Google app stores. Oracle has begun the process of shutting down servers that served American user data.

Users receive notifications about the platform being unavailable.

Despite the ban, US President-elect Donald Trump has said he may lift it 90 days after taking office. Trump stressed that the issue is still under consideration, but he is open to discussing the platform's resumption.

Amid the expected ban of TikTok in the US, Chinese social network RedNote (Xiaohongshu) has shown rapid growth in popularity in the US market. The app, which topped the download rankings on the US App Store, tripled its downloads in a week, attracting 700,000 new users in just 48 hours.

