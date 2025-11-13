The EU has provided Ukraine with almost 6 billion euros — where will the money be sent

Ukraine received 5.9 billion euros from the European Union, which should help maintain the country's macro-financial stability in the face of the challenges of war.
- The EU provided Ukraine with almost 6 billion euros to support macro-financial stability during times of war.
- The funds received through ERA Loans and Ukraine Facility will contribute to maintaining Ukraine's economic stability and reforms.
- This financial aid reflects the strategic partnership and trust between Ukraine and the EU, showcasing support for Ukraine's European integration.
Ukraine received almost 5.9 billion euros from the EU
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.
It is noted that the new tranche of economic aid came from two sources:
The €4.1 billion ERA Loans, the final tranche of an €18 billion program funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets, is an example of how Russia is starting to pay for its crimes.
1.8 billion euros — within the Ukraine Facility. This is confirmation that Ukraine is confidently moving along the path of reforms and European integration.
According to her, these funds should help maintain macro-financial stability even in the face of the challenges of war — the largest in Europe since World War II.
On November 13, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that Ukraine would receive a new tranche from the European Union in the amount of almost 6 billion euros from the proceeds of frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
