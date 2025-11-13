The EU has provided Ukraine with almost 6 billion euros — where will the money be sent

Ukraine received 5.9 billion euros from the European Union, which should help maintain the country's macro-financial stability in the face of the challenges of war.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.

It is noted that the new tranche of economic aid came from two sources:

The €4.1 billion ERA Loans, the final tranche of an €18 billion program funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets, is an example of how Russia is starting to pay for its crimes.

1.8 billion euros — within the Ukraine Facility. This is confirmation that Ukraine is confidently moving along the path of reforms and European integration.

Both decisions are the result of a strategic partnership and trust between Ukraine and the EU. I am grateful to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and to Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Marta Kos for their leadership and unwavering support for Ukraine. Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister of Ukraine

According to her, these funds should help maintain macro-financial stability even in the face of the challenges of war — the largest in Europe since World War II.

These funds are about saved lives, restored infrastructure, and a strengthened economy. This means that we can direct more internal resources to the main thing — defense. Europe stands by Ukraine. The aggressor will definitely pay. Justice will prevail. Share

