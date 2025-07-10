The EU has provided Ukraine with another €1 billion under the ERA initiative
Category
Economics
Publication date

The EU has provided Ukraine with another €1 billion under the ERA initiative

Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
EU
Читати українською

On July 10, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted 1 billion euros from the European Union to the state budget. This is the sixth tranche of macro-financial assistance under the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative.

Points of attention

  • The recent €1 billion tranche from the EU to Ukraine under the ERA initiative is a significant investment for the country's financial stability.
  • These funds will help prioritize spending on social and military needs, contribute to maintaining macroeconomic stability, and aid in the restoration of critical infrastructure.
  • The ERA initiative plans to allocate $50 billion to Ukraine from future revenues from frozen Russian assets, with the EU's contribution amounting to 18.1 billion euros ($20 billion).

Ukraine received another 1 billion euros from the EU from profits from frozen Russian assets

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The funds will allow financing priority state budget expenditures in the social and military areas, supporting macroeconomic stability, and restoring critical infrastructure. This is an important and timely investment in strengthening Ukraine's financial stability, strengthening our ability to counter the aggressor, and ensuring the proper functioning of social services. I am grateful to our EU partners for implementing this mechanism," said the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko.

The Ministry of Finance recalled that the ERA provides for the allocation of $50 billion to Ukraine, which will be provided by future revenues from frozen Russian assets.

The EU contribution is 18.1 billion euros ($20 billion).

In total, within the framework of the ERA initiative, the Ministry of Finance has already attracted 8 billion euros from the European Union.

As a reminder, on June 13, Ukraine received the fifth tranche from the European Union in the amount of 1 billion euros under the ERA initiative.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine PM says Ukraine to spend Russian frozen assets for "urgent needs"
Denis Shmyhal
assets
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US exposes oligarch Deripaska's scheme to obtain frozen $1.5bn
treasury.gov
Oleg Deripaska
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is an act of war." Why the EU cannot seize frozen Russian assets
Some EU members fear retaliation from Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?