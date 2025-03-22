"This is an act of war." Why the EU cannot seize frozen Russian assets

According to DW, discussions are ongoing in the European Union regarding the potential confiscation of frozen Russian assets. However, many members of the bloc are not ready for such a step, as they consider it an “act of war” against the aggressor country Russia.

Some EU members fear retaliation from Russia

What is important to understand is that there is a status quo on this issue, which is why some members of the European Union are categorically against such a decision.

Another group, for example, the Baltic and Northern European countries, are still actively seeking legal opportunities to confiscate Russia's frozen assets.

"I think this is a signal that we will not see these assets unfrozen in the near future. And the discussion about what to do with them will continue. There is currently no consensus on their confiscation," one of the insiders told the publication. Share

According to the latest data, one of the countries that openly opposes confiscation is Belgium.

For example, the new Prime Minister, Bart De Wever, began to claim that the removal of frozen assets, their confiscation, “is an act of war.”