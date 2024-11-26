The European Union is preparing new sanctions against Russian and Chinese companies involved in the development and supply of attack drones to the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the criminal war against Ukraine.

What is known about new EU sanctions against Russia and China

As the journalists of the publication note, the new package of sanctions provides for the freezing of assets and the ban on entry for more than 50 individuals and 30 companies from Russia and China.

Among the companies to come under new sanctions is a firm from Hong Kong involved in supplying Russia with chips and other electronics for attack drones that the Russian occupiers are using in the war against Ukraine.

EU flags

In addition, the European Commission proposes to limit access to ports for 45 Russian oil tankers in order to increase pressure on the Kremlin.

The list also includes companies supplying key components for strike drones.

The heads of foreign affairs of the G7 countries, as part of a meeting in Italy, are discussing measures against countries that help Russia in the war against Ukraine and have declared their readiness to support a new package of EU sanctions.

However, the new sanctions package must be approved by all 27 member states of the Union.

China, which seeks to maintain neutrality and maintain economic ties, has repeatedly declared its non-involvement in armed support of the parties to the conflict.

However, Western experts fear that Beijing may come close to providing military aid to Russia.

What is known about the sanctions already imposed by the United States and Britain against China

The United States and Great Britain have imposed sanctions against some Chinese firms related to the supply of prohibited technologies to the Russian army.

The new EU sanctions package will be the 15th since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.