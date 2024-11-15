The EU is preparing sanctions against China. Why is Ukraine here?

The European Union is considering the possibility of introducing sanctions against China after the country for the first time sent weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine. The EU has "compelling" evidence of supply.
The EU is preparing sanctions against China for cooperation with the Russia
According to sources of the publication, the high representative of the EU for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, informed the EU countries about the relevant intelligence data and called for decisive action.
Borrell said the evidence was "convincing" and demonstrated the "providing of lethal support" to Russia.
The publication's sources did not want to go into details about the intelligence findings. However, the high-ranking diplomat referred to "very serious" reports from the Reuters news agency.
At the end of September, the agency exclusively reported that a subsidiary of the Russian state defense company "Almaz-Antey" called "Kupol" has developed and tested a new long-range combat drone in China and wants to set up mass production there to use these drones in the war against Ukraine. This was done with the involvement of Chinese experts.
Cooperation between China and the Russian Federation
China claims to take an allegedly neutral position regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. However, Chinese companies continue to supply goods of double importance to the Russian Federation. At the same time, the transfer of Chinese weapons to Moscow was not officially recorded.
The media also reported that the West has evidence that Chinese companies secretly supply weapons to the Russian Federation. This could mean a significant escalation of Beijing's involvement in the war in Ukraine.
