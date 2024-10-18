The members of the European Union officially announced the actual stoppage of Georgia's accession to the bloc. This decision was made during the summit in Brussels.

The pro-Russian government of Georgia created new problems for the country

According to European leaders, they are ready to support the Georgian people on their way to membership in the bloc.

Despite this, official Brussels does not hide its serious concern about the course of action of the Georgian government, which contradicts the values and principles on which the EU is built.

The European Council drew attention to the fact that such a course of action endangers Georgia's European path and de facto stops the EU accession process.

Against this background, European leaders call on official Tbilisi to adopt democratic, comprehensive and sustainable reforms in accordance with the main principles of European integration.

The European Council will continue to closely monitor the situation, the statement emphasizes.

Official Brussels expects the upcoming parliamentary elections to be free and fair and with unhindered access for international and national election observers.

In addition, the European Union reaffirmed its commitment to the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders.

What is important to know about FSB agents among Russians in Georgia

The founder and head of the "Georgian National Legion" Mamuka Mamulashvili made a statement on this occasion in an interview with Online.UA.

According to his data, a considerable number of Russians who moved to Georgia work for the Russian special services.

"Half a million Russians in such a small country as Georgia is a great danger," says Mamulashvili.

In addition, it is emphasized that Georgia also has up to 350,000 displaced people from the Russian-occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.