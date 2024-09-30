The EU may introduce a new type of sanctions against the Russian Federation — what will they include

The European Union has decided to introduce a new regime of sanctions. It will be aimed at combating hybrid threats from Russia.

What is known about the new type of EU sanction against Russia

As reported by Radio Svoboda journalist Rikard Jozviak, EU ambassadors will agree on this new sanctions regime targeting Russian hybrid threats on October 2, and it will be officially approved next week.

The names have not been made public yet, but they will be added later, the journalist noted.

The journalist adds that at first they planned to introduce a general regime of sanctions, but in the end they decided to focus specifically on Russian threats.

Ukraine's new sanctions against the Russian Federation, Iran and the People's Republic of China

The website of the Office of the President of Ukraine states that decree No. 638 imposed sanctions against six citizens and 40 legal entities of the Russian Federation, Iran and China.

What is important to understand is that the restrictions are valid for 10 years.

In addition, it is emphasized that the following decree No. 639 imposed sanctions against two enterprises:

"Mayak Ship Lighting Factory" Russian LLC; Federal State Enterprise "Kazan State State Gunpowder Plant".

The documents also state that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine must inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America and other states about the application of sanctions and raise the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures before them.

We will remind that on September 13, the US State Department officially announced the introduction of new sanctions against Russian state media.

The main reason is that Washington accuses them of close cooperation with the Russian military, as well as of interfering in democratic elections in other countries.

It is about restrictions against three institutions and two individuals for covert operations of Russian global influence.