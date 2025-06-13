Stern notes that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has imported 32.7 billion euros worth of Russian liquefied natural gas.

The European Union continues to enrich Russia

Shocking data on the scale of economic cooperation between Brussels and Moscow was published by the German Federal Statistical Office.

The document states that the value of imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia to the EU between February 2022 and March 2025 reached almost 33 billion euros.

What is important to understand is that during this period of time, the European Union imported liquefied gas from the United States worth 95.1 billion euros.

A statement on this issue has already been made by the scandalous German politician and so-called "Putin's friend" Sarah Wagenknecht.

She lashed out at official Brussels for the "expensive double standards" of sanctions policy.

33 billion euros for Russian LNG since the start of the war, but in Germany there is a taboo on Russian pipeline gas, a German politician complained. Share

What is important to understand is that Sarah Wagenknecht's alliance has been lobbying for the restart of the Russian Nord Stream pipeline for a long time.