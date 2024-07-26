The EU provides Ukraine with EUR 1.5 billion in revenues from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation
Category
Economics
Publication date

The EU provides Ukraine with EUR 1.5 billion in revenues from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation

European Commission
EU flags
Читати українською

The European Commission reported that on Friday, July 26, the EU will transfer to Ukraine the first 1.5 billion euros tranche of the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The European Commission has initiated the transfer of 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine from the frozen assets of Russia to support the country's defense and rebuilding.
  • EU sanctions led to the freezing of Russian assets, with the proceeds being allocated to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund and Ukrainian Fund.
  • An additional 1 billion euros is expected to be provided to Ukraine by the end of the year for purposes such as air defense, ammunition, and industry support.
  • The EU's move signifies a strong stance against Russia's aggressive behavior towards Ukraine and demonstrates support for Ukraine's sovereignty and security.
  • The financial aid from frozen assets underlines the EU's commitment to assisting Ukraine in strengthening its military capabilities and fostering recovery.

What is known about the first tranche from the EU to Ukraine from the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation

It is noted that the revenues received by EU operators and central securities depositories from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation were transferred to Euroclear by the European Commission as the first tranche on July 23.

Funds will be channeled through the European Peace Fund and the Fund for Ukraine to strengthen Ukraine's military potential and help rebuild the country.

The freezing of assets of the Russian Central Bank was the result of EU sanctions against Russia in response to its aggressive war against Ukraine. Revenues received by EU operators do not belong to Russia and are kept in central depositories. Now the EU has started sending these funds to Ukraine.

The EU supports Ukraine. Today we are transferring 1.5 billion euros received from frozen Russian assets to the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine. There is no better symbol or application for the Kremlin's money than to make Ukraine and the whole of Europe a safer place to live, - stressed the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU transfers the first 1.5 billion euros from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine
Ursula von der Leyen

It is worth noting that Ukraine will not receive the money directly, the money will be directed through the European Peace Fund and the Ukrainian Fund to support Ukraine's military potential, as well as to support the country's recovery.

How much money from profits from frozen assets should go to the benefit of Ukraine by the end of the year

According to the European Commissioner for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell, Ukraine will receive another 1 billion euros by the end of this year.

They will be provided to Ukraine for these three purposes - air defense, ammunition, support of Ukrainian industry, Borrell emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU to transfer first funds from Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine in few weeks
European Commission
European Commission
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU prepares loan plan for Ukraine from revenues of Russia's frozen assets
Ministry of Economy of Ukraine
Flags of Ukraine and EU
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine to receive €1.5 billion in revenues from Russia's frozen assets by July's end
Europe and Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?