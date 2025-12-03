The European Commission plans to close Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has officially confirmed that she and her team intend to consider two solutions at once, which will make it possible to cover Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years.

What is known about the new European Commission plan?

As Ursula von der Leyen clarified, official Brussels is carefully assessing and analyzing the scenario of borrowing on external markets under EU budget guarantees or "reparation loans" from immobilized Russian assets.

This will make it possible to finance Ukraine in 2026-2027.

Today we are putting forward two solutions for agreement by the Member States. The first solution is EU borrowing. This is essentially raising funds on the capital markets using the EU budget as a guarantee and transferring this capital to Ukraine in the form of a loan. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

She drew attention to the fact that "this decision must be made unanimously."

As for the second solution on this path, we are talking about the so-called "reparation loan."

Here we would use the remaining funds from frozen Russian assets in the European Union, — explained von der Leyen. Share

According to her, official Brussels is currently proposing to "cover all financial institutions that have accumulated such cash balances." That is, it is not just about the Belgian Euroclear.