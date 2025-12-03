The European Commission plans to close Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has officially confirmed that she and her team intend to consider two solutions at once, which will make it possible to cover Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years.
Points of attention
- The decision to implement these solutions requires unanimous agreement among the Member States.
- Ursula von der Leyen emphasizes the importance of carefully assessing and analyzing the scenario to ensure financial stability for Ukraine.
What is known about the new European Commission plan?
As Ursula von der Leyen clarified, official Brussels is carefully assessing and analyzing the scenario of borrowing on external markets under EU budget guarantees or "reparation loans" from immobilized Russian assets.
This will make it possible to finance Ukraine in 2026-2027.
She drew attention to the fact that "this decision must be made unanimously."
As for the second solution on this path, we are talking about the so-called "reparation loan."
According to her, official Brussels is currently proposing to "cover all financial institutions that have accumulated such cash balances." That is, it is not just about the Belgian Euroclear.
