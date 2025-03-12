The European Parliament approved a resolution on unwavering support for Ukraine in the war against Russia

The European Parliament has opposed attempts to force Ukraine's leadership to surrender to Russia solely for the sake of announcing a peace agreement.

The European Parliament supported Ukraine

This is stated in the European Parliament resolution "Continuation of the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine after three years of Russia's war of aggression", approved on March 12.

The resolution states that MEPs condemn any attempts to force the Ukrainian leadership to a peace agreement through blackmail.

The European Parliament …strongly condemns any attempts to blackmail the Ukrainian leadership into surrendering to the Russian aggressor with the sole purpose of announcing a so-called "peace agreement."

The document emphasizes that it "considers the current attempts of the US administration to negotiate a ceasefire and peace agreement with Russia through the heads of Ukraine and other European states, in which the latter are faced with the fact of the result without their constructive participation, to be counterproductive and dangerous, as this... demonstrates that aggressive policies are not punished, but rewarded."

Given Russia's history of violations of previous agreements and fundamental principles of international law, such a peace can only be achieved by force, including effective security guarantees. Share

At the same time, MEPs welcomed the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire agreement and expressed their expectation that Russia would agree to it and stop attacks on Ukraine.

The resolution also states that the EU should significantly increase its assistance to Ukraine, including military support.

The European Parliament welcomes the "coalition of the willing" to ensure the implementation of the peace agreement and security guarantees for Ukraine under the leadership of European states.

Members of the European Parliament also called on the European Union to accelerate negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Russian sovereign assets frozen under EU sanctions should be confiscated and directed towards the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that 442 deputies voted for the resolution, 98 against, and another 126 abstained.