According to the former commander of the US Army in Europe, General Wesley Clark, the criminal war launched by the Kremlin against Ukraine will end when dictator Vladimir Putin finally realizes that he cannot win.

Putin chose the wrong path by starting a war against Ukraine

This war will end when Putin realizes that he cannot win and cannot hold the parts of Ukraine that he claims are part of Russia. This is how this war should end. We often hear that it should end with a diplomatic settlement, because all wars usually end with some kind of written agreement. But the question is, what will form the basis of this agreement? The basis for it should be the results of the Ukrainian concept of ousting the Russians, the demands that this concept generates, and the determination to fulfill them in the process of implementing the plan. As soon as this starts to happen, I think that Putin will be defeated. And I am sure that he will definitely not resort to a nuclear scenario, - emphasized Clark. Share

According to him, Ukraine has never posed a threat to Russia, because the Ukrainian people simply wanted to be able to choose their own path.

If Putin had a clear head and understood the schedule of the 21st century, Ukraine and Russia could be partners today. Instead, he chose a false path based on false history and the allure of Russian imperialism, which has no place in the 21st century, Clark emphasized. Share

What they say in Ukraine about the conditions for ending the war

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, for Ukraine, victory in the war will be not only the return of all the territories occupied by Russia, but also the creation of conditions that will make Russian aggression impossible in the future.

As we know from our own recent history, as well as the history of other regions, peace without justice leads to new war. Therefore, the goal is not just to end the war, but to create a reality in which the peace will be just and lasting, and a new war will become impossible. This will be a victory, Kuleba noted. Share

According to him, the Peace Summit held in Switzerland currently plays a leading role in ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia.