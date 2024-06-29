According to the former commander of the US Army in Europe, General Wesley Clark, the criminal war launched by the Kremlin against Ukraine will end when dictator Vladimir Putin finally realizes that he cannot win.
Points of attention
Former US general Wesley Clark believes the war in Ukraine will end when Putin realizes his inability to win, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling the Ukrainian concept of ousting the Russians.
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister, emphasizes that victory for Ukraine is not just about regaining territories, but also creating conditions to prevent future Russian aggression.
Peace without justice can lead to new conflicts, highlighting the necessity of establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
The Switzerland Peace Summit demonstrates the collective commitment to international law and sovereignty, providing hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.
The ultimate goal is to end the war in Ukraine in a way that ensures lasting peace and prevents future conflicts, challenging Putin's aggressive tactics.
Putin chose the wrong path by starting a war against Ukraine
According to him, Ukraine has never posed a threat to Russia, because the Ukrainian people simply wanted to be able to choose their own path.
What they say in Ukraine about the conditions for ending the war
According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, for Ukraine, victory in the war will be not only the return of all the territories occupied by Russia, but also the creation of conditions that will make Russian aggression impossible in the future.
According to him, the Peace Summit held in Switzerland currently plays a leading role in ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia.