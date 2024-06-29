The Ministry of Defense of Belarus made groundless accusations against Ukraine for allegedly trying to drag the country into a criminal war unleashed by Russia.
Points of attention
- Belarusian Ministry of Defense baselessly accuses Ukraine of trying to drag the country into a war unleashed by Russia, escalating tensions on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.
- Accusations of Ukraine transferring troops and military equipment near the Belarusian border lack evidence, with Belarus mocking Ukraine's defensive efforts and accusing them of potential sabotage activities.
- Deputy commander of Belarusian special operations forces claims Ukraine attempts to involve Belarus in the conflict as a Western coalition unleashes a heated conflict near the territory, further fueling the accusations.
- The alleged PR and construction of defensive fortifications by Ukraine near the border are twisted by Belarus as preparations for sabotage and terrorist acts, with claims of unmanned aerial vehicles violating the border.
- The conflict between Belarus and Ukraine showcases a dangerous diplomatic situation with escalating rhetoric and accusations, despite the lack of concrete evidence to support Belarusian claims.
Belarus cynically accuses Ukraine of trying to drag it into the war
Thus, according to Vadym Lukashevich, the deputy commander of the special operations forces for ideological work of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Ukraine allegedly transfers troops, weapons and military equipment to the regions near the Belarusian border.
He states that the situation on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border is allegedly getting more and more tense.
How Ukraine's attempts to protect the border areas are cynically mocked in Belarus
He accused the Ukrainian military of alleged "PR" regarding the construction of defensive fortifications near the Belarusian border and an attempt to show that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are only outwardly preparing for defense.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-