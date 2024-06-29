The Ministry of Defense of Belarus cynically accuses Ukraine of trying to drag it into the war
The Ministry of Defense of Belarus cynically accuses Ukraine of trying to drag it into the war

Source: online.ua

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus made groundless accusations against Ukraine for allegedly trying to drag the country into a criminal war unleashed by Russia.

Belarus cynically accuses Ukraine of trying to drag it into the war

Thus, according to Vadym Lukashevich, the deputy commander of the special operations forces for ideological work of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Ukraine allegedly transfers troops, weapons and military equipment to the regions near the Belarusian border.

In particular, American infantry fighting vehicles, multiple rocket launcher systems, heavy long-range artillery and other equipment are located in the Zhytomyr region, the Belarusian military officer claims.

He states that the situation on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border is allegedly getting more and more tense.

How Ukraine's attempts to protect the border areas are cynically mocked in Belarus

A coalition of Western countries unleashed a heated conflict near our territory. They are trying to involve our country in the war. Under these difficult conditions, our country is doing everything to preserve peace on Belarusian land, Lukashevich falsely claims.

He accused the Ukrainian military of alleged "PR" regarding the construction of defensive fortifications near the Belarusian border and an attempt to show that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are only outwardly preparing for defense.

But we know for sure that there are passages in a number of mine-explosive barriers, they equipped them. For what purpose, why did they do it? It is certain that in the future, through these passages, it would be possible for sabotage and intelligence groups of the enemy, raiding units, to enter our territory in order to carry out sabotage and terrorist acts on our land. In addition, we know that the Armed Forces have deployed electronic intelligence surveillance systems near our borders, and widely use unmanned aerial vehicles. Periodically, violating the border, they fly into our territory, - noted Lukashevich.

