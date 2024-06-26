EU approves new sanctions package against Belarus

On June 26, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the European Union approved a new package of sanctions against Belarus.

New EU restrictions for Belarus to strengthen the fight against circumventing sanctions

The Belgian Presidency of the EU Council reported that the ambassadors of the EU member states have reached a preliminary agreement on a new package of sanctions against the country.

This package will strengthen our response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the fight against sanctions evasion, the message says. Share

EU Council adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia

The EU Council adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia. The sanctions concern energy, finance, and trade and will also make it more difficult for Russia to circumvent them.

These measures target high-value sectors of the Russian economy, such as energy, finance, and trade, and make it even more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions.

The new package includes restrictive measures against another 116 individuals and legal entities responsible for actions that undermine or threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

In particular, the Council of the EU introduces a ban on transshipment of Russian LNG in the EU for further shipment to third countries. The restriction applies to both ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore transfers. At the same time, the ban does not apply to the import of LNG into the EU itself.

In addition, new investments in LNG projects in Russia, such as Arctic LNG 2 and Murmansk LNG, are prohibited. Provision of goods, technologies and services for these projects is limited.