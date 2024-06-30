The first German combat vehicles are already being repaired on the territory of Ukraine

The first German combat vehicles are already being restored on the territory of Ukraine as part of the agreement with the Rheinmetall concern.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is already repairing the first German combat vehicles on its territory under an agreement with the Rheinmetall concern.
- Cooperation with Rheinmetall includes the restoration of equipment and plans for the repair of artillery systems and the production of new German Lynx infantry fighting vehicles.
- Rheinmetall began production of artillery ammunition in 2024, rapidly expanding production following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Artillery shells worth 142 million euros have been ordered and will be delivered in 2025.
- Ukrainian specialists have extensive experience in repairing armored vehicles, which contributes to successful cooperation with Rheinmetall.
How German combat vehicles are repaired in Ukraine
The director of Ukroboronprom noted that there are plans for further development and deepening of cooperation with Rheinmetall. In the short term, Ukraine plans to switch to the repair of artillery systems.
Also, a large project is planned with Rheinmetall — a joint venture of the latest German Lynx BMPs. As Smetanin noted, this is a multi-purpose armored tracked platform that has great potential.
What is known about Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall, one of the world's largest producers of artillery and tank shells, began ramping up production after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where the need for ammunition exacerbated shortages and left European manufacturers scrambling to meet demand.
On December 4, 2023, it became known that Rheinmetall received an order for the production and supply of artillery shells to Ukraine worth about 142 million euros. Ammunition will be delivered in 2025.
On February 17, 2024, Rheinmetall announced that it would open a plant for the production of artillery ammunition in Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-