The first German combat vehicles are already being repaired on the territory of Ukraine

The first German combat vehicles are already being restored on the territory of Ukraine as part of the agreement with the Rheinmetall concern.

How German combat vehicles are repaired in Ukraine

To date, of all our foreign partners, we have made the most progress with Rheinmetall. In a short time, we went from concluding an agreement and registering a joint venture in October 2023 to the start of production facilities. It was a rather difficult path, but the first German combat vehicles are already being restored on the territory of Ukraine, said General Director of Ukroboronprom Herman Smetanin.

The director of Ukroboronprom noted that there are plans for further development and deepening of cooperation with Rheinmetall. In the short term, Ukraine plans to switch to the repair of artillery systems.

Also, a large project is planned with Rheinmetall — a joint venture of the latest German Lynx BMPs. As Smetanin noted, this is a multi-purpose armored tracked platform that has great potential.

Foreigners have their own modern technologies, which are significantly different from what we are used to. However, Ukrainian professionals have gained a lot of experience in repairing armored vehicles after battle damage, which has not been seen since the Second World War. Therefore, their development did not become a problem, he added.

What is known about Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall, one of the world's largest producers of artillery and tank shells, began ramping up production after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where the need for ammunition exacerbated shortages and left European manufacturers scrambling to meet demand.

On December 4, 2023, it became known that Rheinmetall received an order for the production and supply of artillery shells to Ukraine worth about 142 million euros. Ammunition will be delivered in 2025.

On February 17, 2024, Rheinmetall announced that it would open a plant for the production of artillery ammunition in Ukraine.