German weapon-producing giant Rheinmetall to build arms plant in Lithuania: details

Lithuania has signed a contract with the military industry giant Rheinmetall to build a weapons manufacturing plant in the country.
Points of attention
- The construction of the Rheinmetall plant for ammunition production will begin in Lithuania, ensuring uninterrupted access to weapons.
- Investments of over 180 million euros will create at least 150 new jobs.
- Approved changes to Lithuanian legislation simplify the implementation of defence projects on the country's territory, facilitating the entry of large-scale companies, such as Rheinmetall.
- The Rheinmetall plant will produce tens of thousands of munitions annually, strengthening Lithuania's defence capabilities and becoming one of the most significant investment projects in history.
- The plant's construction is planned to be completed by the end of 2025, which will pave the way for the production of ammunition to strengthen Lithuania's security.
Rheinmetall plant in Lithuania: what is known
A new Rheinmetall munitions factory will be built in Lithuania.
The Ministry of Economy of Lithuania reports about it.
According to her, more than 180 million euros investment will also create at least 150 new jobs at the new plant.
The location of the investment project is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The plant will also produce tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition per year.
Lithuania's agreement with Rheinmetall
In April, the Lithuanian Seimas approved changes to the legislation that will speed up the implementation of defence projects in the country. This step facilitates market entry for companies such as Rheinmetall, a German concern.
Construction of the plant is planned to start soon. It is expected to begin operations in late 2025 and produce tens of thousands of munitions annually.
