German weapon-producing giant Rheinmetall to build arms plant in Lithuania: details

Lithuania has signed a contract with the military industry giant Rheinmetall to build a weapons manufacturing plant in the country.

Rheinmetall plant in Lithuania: what is known

A new Rheinmetall munitions factory will be built in Lithuania.

The Ministry of Economy of Lithuania reports about it.

Establishing the Rheinmetall plant in Lithuania is essential to meeting our country's urgent defence and security needs. It will help us ensure uninterrupted access to the necessary weapons and ammunition, as we will produce the products required for European defence ourselves. Aušrinė Armonaitė Minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania

According to her, more than 180 million euros investment will also create at least 150 new jobs at the new plant.

The location of the investment project is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The plant will also produce tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition per year.

Lithuania's agreement with Rheinmetall

In April, the Lithuanian Seimas approved changes to the legislation that will speed up the implementation of defence projects in the country. This step facilitates market entry for companies such as Rheinmetall, a German concern.

Rheinmetall has already announced plans to build a plant for the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition in Lithuania. It is expected that the plant will become one of the largest investment projects in the history of Lithuania and will significantly strengthen the country's defense capabilities. Share

Construction of the plant is planned to start soon. It is expected to begin operations in late 2025 and produce tens of thousands of munitions annually.