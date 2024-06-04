German weapon-producing giant Rheinmetall to build arms plant in Lithuania: details
Category
World
Publication date

German weapon-producing giant Rheinmetall to build arms plant in Lithuania: details

Ministry of Defense of Lithuania
Plant
Читати українською

Lithuania has signed a contract with the military industry giant Rheinmetall to build a weapons manufacturing plant in the country.

Points of attention

  • The construction of the Rheinmetall plant for ammunition production will begin in Lithuania, ensuring uninterrupted access to weapons.
  • Investments of over 180 million euros will create at least 150 new jobs.
  • Approved changes to Lithuanian legislation simplify the implementation of defence projects on the country's territory, facilitating the entry of large-scale companies, such as Rheinmetall.
  • The Rheinmetall plant will produce tens of thousands of munitions annually, strengthening Lithuania's defence capabilities and becoming one of the most significant investment projects in history.
  • The plant's construction is planned to be completed by the end of 2025, which will pave the way for the production of ammunition to strengthen Lithuania's security.

Rheinmetall plant in Lithuania: what is known

A new Rheinmetall munitions factory will be built in Lithuania.

The Ministry of Economy of Lithuania reports about it.

Establishing the Rheinmetall plant in Lithuania is essential to meeting our country's urgent defence and security needs. It will help us ensure uninterrupted access to the necessary weapons and ammunition, as we will produce the products required for European defence ourselves.

Aušrinė Armonaitė

Aušrinė Armonaitė

Minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania

According to her, more than 180 million euros investment will also create at least 150 new jobs at the new plant.

The location of the investment project is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The plant will also produce tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition per year.

Lithuania's agreement with Rheinmetall

In April, the Lithuanian Seimas approved changes to the legislation that will speed up the implementation of defence projects in the country. This step facilitates market entry for companies such as Rheinmetall, a German concern.

Rheinmetall has already announced plans to build a plant for the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition in Lithuania. It is expected that the plant will become one of the largest investment projects in the history of Lithuania and will significantly strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

Construction of the plant is planned to start soon. It is expected to begin operations in late 2025 and produce tens of thousands of munitions annually.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukroboronprom revealed the details of joint weapons production with Rheinmetall
Shells
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
German Rheinmetall to build plant in Lithuania for further artillery shells supply to Ukraine
Ammunition
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rheinmetall plans to supply Ukraine with 100 km-range artillery shells
Ammunition

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?