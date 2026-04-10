The first in Europe. The Center for Ukrainian Unity will open in Berlin
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Ukraine
Publication date

The first in Europe. The Center for Ukrainian Unity will open in Berlin

Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Berlin
Читати українською

On April 15, Unity Hub Berlin will open in Berlin - the first Ukrainian Unity Center in Europe.

Points of attention

  • Unity Hub Berlin will be the first Ukrainian Unity Center in Europe, providing return counseling and various educational and cultural activities.
  • With over 4.3 million Ukrainians under temporary protection in EU countries, including 1.2 million in Germany, the center in Berlin plays a crucial role in maintaining their connection with Ukraine and facilitating potential returns home.

Ukrainian Unity Center to open in Berlin

Starting April 15, the first Ukrainian Unity Center in Europe will open in Berlin, where you can receive consultations on return, as well as participate in educational and cultural events.

This was announced by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity.

According to the latest Eurostat data, over 4.3 million Ukrainians are under temporary protection in EU countries, the largest number, 1.2 million, is in Germany. In this context, Unity Centers for Ukrainians Abroad are an important element of the policy of maintaining the connection of our citizens with Ukraine and facilitating their return home.

Currently, international and Ukrainian organizations have already joined the center's work. Their participation provides a wide range of services, from consultations on return and receiving social services in Ukraine to educational, cultural, and integration programs and events.

In addition, the center will provide consultations from the Pension Fund of Ukraine on issues related to pensions, housing subsidies, benefits, insurance premiums, etc.

It will also host regular events for children and youth based on the Ukrainian Scout model, career guidance and training in digital technologies for children and adults, seminars and consultation meetings on education and countering disinformation.

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