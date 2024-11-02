The first reintegration center for released soldiers of the AFU has opened in Ukraine

The first health care facility in the system of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received the status of a reintegration center for servicemen released from captivity.

A reintegration center for servicemen released from Russian captivity has been established in Ukraine

This was reported by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov.

According to him, "the medical facility works in the central region and already provides medical, rehabilitation and psychological assistance to our heroes after returning from captivity."

The institution received the corresponding status according to the order of the Ministry of Defense.

The reintegration center is a specialized complex that provides all services in one place, including medical, rehabilitation and psychological assistance. Reintegration measures and assistance in obtaining certificates and restoration of documents are also carried out there. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Currently, it is designed for 100 places with the possibility of expansion to 200 or more due to rehabilitation beds.

According to Umerov, the first proposals and wishes from military personnel and medical personnel have already been received. All of them will be taken into account by the Health Department of the Ministry of Defense, he assured.

Ukraine returned another 95 defenders from Russian captivity

On the night of October 19, the 58th exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place — another 95 Ukrainian soldiers were rescued from enemy captivity.

The head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi was the first to announce the return of Ukrainian defenders.