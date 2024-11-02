The first reintegration center for released soldiers of the AFU has opened in Ukraine

The first health care facility in the system of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received the status of a reintegration center for servicemen released from captivity.
Points of attention
- The first Reintegration Center for released soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from captivity has opened, offering rehabilitation and psychological assistance.
- The specialized complex provides medical, rehabilitation, and psychological services all in one place, along with assistance in obtaining certificates and documents restoration.
- The center in the central region of Ukraine is currently designed for 100 places with the potential to expand to accommodate more individuals.
- Ukraine recently returned 95 defenders from Russian captivity, highlighting ongoing efforts to rescue soldiers and move closer to restoring freedom to all in Russian captivity.
- The Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov emphasized the importance of the reintegration center in providing support to military personnel after their release.
A reintegration center for servicemen released from Russian captivity has been established in Ukraine
This was reported by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov.
According to him, "the medical facility works in the central region and already provides medical, rehabilitation and psychological assistance to our heroes after returning from captivity."
The institution received the corresponding status according to the order of the Ministry of Defense.
Currently, it is designed for 100 places with the possibility of expansion to 200 or more due to rehabilitation beds.
According to Umerov, the first proposals and wishes from military personnel and medical personnel have already been received. All of them will be taken into account by the Health Department of the Ministry of Defense, he assured.
Ukraine returned another 95 defenders from Russian captivity
On the night of October 19, the 58th exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place — another 95 Ukrainian soldiers were rescued from enemy captivity.
The head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi was the first to announce the return of Ukrainian defenders.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-