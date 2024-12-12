In Russia, Mykhailo Shatskyi, who held the position of deputy general designer of KB "Mars" and head of the software department, was liquidated. He was a key figure in the modernization of the Kh-59 missiles to the level of the Kh-69, which are actively used by the Russian Federation for attacks on Ukraine.

What is known about the liquidation of Mykhailo Shatskyi

The Russian journalist Oleksandr Nevzorov was the first to report this, noting that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was behind the operation.

According to Nevzorov, Shatskyi was responsible for the introduction of new unmanned aerial vehicles and the modernization of cruise missiles. According to him, these developments led to the death of thousands of innocent Ukrainians.

Today, the forces of the GUR in Moscow eliminated a particularly harmful criminal — deputy general designer, head of the software department of KB "Mars" Mykhailo Shatskyi, Nevzorov wrote. Share

KB "Mars" is a Russian developer of on-board systems for automatic control and navigation of aviation and space aircraft. Since December 2017, it has been under the departmental control of the state corporation "Rosatom". Before that, the bureau was subordinated to the state corporation "Roscosmos".

According to the sources, the liquidation of Shatskyi was a carefully planned operation of the GUR.

The sources emphasize that this is another blow to the Russian military infrastructure, aimed at weakening its potential.

What is known about the death of propagandist Bennett

This information was officially confirmed by another Russian propagandist, Margarita Simonyan.

According to Putin's henchman, RT's military "expert" and author of propaganda documentaries passed away at the age of 46.

According to the official version, the cause of death was liver disease.

However, Margarita Simonyan was not satisfied with this version. She has already suggested that Bennett may not have died his own death.

For example, according to the propagandist, he could have been killed.