An influential Russian major was eliminated in occupied Luhansk

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, on October 18, around 11:40, a UAZ Patriot car exploded in the center of temporarily occupied Luhansk.

It was possible to eliminate another Russian war criminal

According to the data of Ukrainian intelligence officers, an officer of the Russian occupation army was inside the car at the time of the explosion, Major Dmytro Volodymyrovych Pervukha.

As a result of the explosion, the invader involved in war crimes was destroyed, the press service of the DIU emphasizes. Share

It is important to understand that Pervukha was in the service of the subordinate General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces of the 273rd intelligence center (military unit 53847), whose permanent deployment point is located in the city of Novosibirsk.

In addition, it is emphasized that in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the liquidated war criminal held the position of the so-called "chief of staff for the service of the troops and security of the military service".

Photo: facebook.com/DefenceIntelligenceofUkraine/

The DIU reminds that there will be a fair retribution for every crime against Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine! - says the message. Share

Losses of the Russian army as of October 19, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from February 24, 2022 to October 19, 2024 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 677,180 (+1,380) people,

tanks — 9,035 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles — 18,072 (+19) units,

artillery systems — 19,548 (+15) units,

RSZV — 1,232 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 978 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369(+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,230 (+78) units,

cruise missiles — 2,623 (+3) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,946 (+38) units,

special equipment — 3,473 (+25) units.