The General Staff confirmed the defeat of a command and observation post of the Russian army in the Zaporizhia region

In Zaporizhia region, the Defense Forces struck a Russian observation post. The occupiers also used it to launch drones.
The Ukrainian Air Force struck a command and observation post of the Russian army
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It was located near the village of Kopany, Zaporizhia region. As a result of the fire damage, the ability of Russian troops to terrorize the Ukrainian civilian population was significantly reduced.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue operations to destroy the enemy, its equipment and military infrastructure until the Russian Federation withdraws its troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine.
