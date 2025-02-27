The General Staff confirmed the defeat of a command and observation post of the Russian army in the Zaporizhia region

In Zaporizhia region, the Defense Forces struck a Russian observation post. The occupiers also used it to launch drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force struck a command and observation post of the Russian army

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On February 25, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful high-precision strike on a residential building used by the 1429th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the invaders as a command and observation post and a place to launch UAVs. Share

It was located near the village of Kopany, Zaporizhia region. As a result of the fire damage, the ability of Russian troops to terrorize the Ukrainian civilian population was significantly reduced.