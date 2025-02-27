The General Staff confirmed the defeat of a command and observation post of the Russian army in the Zaporizhia region
The General Staff confirmed the defeat of a command and observation post of the Russian army in the Zaporizhia region

In Zaporizhia region, the Defense Forces struck a Russian observation post. The occupiers also used it to launch drones.

  • The Ukrainian Air Force conducted a precise strike on a Russian command and observation post in the Zaporizhia region, disrupting the enemy's activities.
  • The strike resulted in the destruction of a building used by the Russian army for launching drones, significantly impairing their ability to target civilian populations.
  • The actions of the Ukrainian Air Force have played a crucial role in reducing the threat posed by Russian troops in the region and protecting the Ukrainian population.

The Ukrainian Air Force struck a command and observation post of the Russian army

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On February 25, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful high-precision strike on a residential building used by the 1429th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the invaders as a command and observation post and a place to launch UAVs.

It was located near the village of Kopany, Zaporizhia region. As a result of the fire damage, the ability of Russian troops to terrorize the Ukrainian civilian population was significantly reduced.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue operations to destroy the enemy, its equipment and military infrastructure until the Russian Federation withdraws its troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine.

