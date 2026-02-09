The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the command post of a Russian army unit in Suja
The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the command post of a Russian army unit in Suja

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot, an enemy control point, and destroyed a UAV depot on Russian territory.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces launched strikes on Russian territory, targeting enemy military facilities.
  • A Russian army command post in Sudzh was confirmed destroyed as part of the offensive measures.
  • Attack on a UAV depot near Rostov-on-Don led to the destruction of FPV drones and components.

New “bavovna” on TOT and in Russia: what struck the Armed Forces of Ukraine

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict fire damage on enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, on the night of February 9, in the area of the city of Sudzha, Kursk region of the Russian Federation, a command post of an enemy airborne troops unit was hit.

In the Kherson region, near the settlement of Novooleksiivka, an enemy ammunition depot was hit.

In addition, it is noted that based on the results of previous strikes, in particular on a UAV warehouse near the city of Rostov-on-Don, Rostov Region, Russia, the destruction of three containers with FPV drones and components was confirmed.

According to preliminary data, about 6,000 FPV drones were destroyed. Several more containers with drones were also damaged.

According to the press service, enemy losses and the extent of damage caused are being clarified.

