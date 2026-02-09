Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot, an enemy control point, and destroyed a UAV depot on Russian territory.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces launched strikes on Russian territory, targeting enemy military facilities.
- A Russian army command post in Sudzh was confirmed destroyed as part of the offensive measures.
- Attack on a UAV depot near Rostov-on-Don led to the destruction of FPV drones and components.
New “bavovna” on TOT and in Russia: what struck the Armed Forces of Ukraine
This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kherson region, near the settlement of Novooleksiivka, an enemy ammunition depot was hit.
In addition, it is noted that based on the results of previous strikes, in particular on a UAV warehouse near the city of Rostov-on-Don, Rostov Region, Russia, the destruction of three containers with FPV drones and components was confirmed.
According to the press service, enemy losses and the extent of damage caused are being clarified.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-