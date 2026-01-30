The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Osa air defense system and a number of logistical facilities of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Osa air defense system
Читати українською

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine detected and successfully hit an Osa anti-aircraft missile system in the Semenivka area of the Zaporizhia region. A direct hit on the target was recorded.

Points of attention

In addition, Ukrainian defenders struck important enemy logistical facilities in the Zaporizhia region.

The location of the repair unit of the enemy's separate special forces brigade near Tokmak, the logistics warehouses of the artillery regiment near Okhrymivka, as well as the facilities of the 76th Airborne Assault Division in the Kyrylivka area were hit.

The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

