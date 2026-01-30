The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Osa air defense system and a number of logistical facilities of the Russian army

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine detected and successfully hit an Osa anti-aircraft missile system in the Semenivka area of the Zaporizhia region. A direct hit on the target was recorded.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have confirmed a direct hit on the Russian Osa anti-aircraft missile system in the Semenivka area of the Zaporizhia region.
- Logistical facilities, including repair units and logistics warehouses of the Russian army, were targeted and damaged in various areas of the Zaporizhia region.
- Strikes were carried out on important enemy facilities such as the repair unit of the separate special forces brigade near Tokmak, logistics warehouses of the artillery regiment near Okhrymivka, and facilities of the 76th Airborne Assault Division in Kyrylivka.
In addition, Ukrainian defenders struck important enemy logistical facilities in the Zaporizhia region.
The location of the repair unit of the enemy's separate special forces brigade near Tokmak, the logistics warehouses of the artillery regiment near Okhrymivka, as well as the facilities of the 76th Airborne Assault Division in the Kyrylivka area were hit.
The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.
