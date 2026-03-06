The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Russian frigates “Admiral Essen” and “Admiral Makarov”

According to the results of an additional analysis of the March 2 strikes on the Novorossiysk naval base in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, damage to two ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet - the frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov - has been confirmed.

The destruction of Russian military ships has been confirmed

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The extent of the damage is being clarified. Analysis of data regarding possible damage to other vessels of the Russian occupiers is ongoing.

Systematic strikes on the enemy's military infrastructure and military-industrial complex will continue until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.