The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a factory for the production of shaheeds in Tatarstan by the Ukrainian Defense Forces
Category
Events
Publication date

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a factory for the production of shaheeds in Tatarstan by the Ukrainian Defense Forces

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

The defense forces struck a plant for the production of attack drones in the Yelabuga district of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), located more than 1,000 km from the state border of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a successful strike on a factory producing attack drones in Tatarstan, located far from the Ukrainian border.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the plant, which had a production capacity of around 300 different drones per day.
  • The strike was a response to Russian military facilities supporting armed aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Shaheed Manufacturing Plant in Tatarstan

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on April 23, 2025, carried out a fire attack on a production of strike UAVs ("Geran-2", type "Shahed" and others).

The General Staff noted that the production capacity of the enterprise is about 300 different drones per day. It is located in the Yelabuga district of the Republic of Tatarstan, 1,054 km from the state border of Ukraine.

Hits and explosions in the target area have been confirmed. At this time, damage to the drone final assembly shop is known. The results of the damage are being clarified.

This strike is Ukraine's just response to a Russian strategic military facility that is used to support the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine and terror against civilians in Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia scales up production of shaheeds at Alabuga factory in Tatarstan
Shaheed
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Drones attacked a Shahed production plant in Tatarstan
"Bavovna" thunders in Tatarstan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?