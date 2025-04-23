The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a factory for the production of shaheeds in Tatarstan by the Ukrainian Defense Forces

The defense forces struck a plant for the production of attack drones in the Yelabuga district of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), located more than 1,000 km from the state border of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Shaheed Manufacturing Plant in Tatarstan

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on April 23, 2025, carried out a fire attack on a production of strike UAVs ("Geran-2", type "Shahed" and others).

The General Staff noted that the production capacity of the enterprise is about 300 different drones per day. It is located in the Yelabuga district of the Republic of Tatarstan, 1,054 km from the state border of Ukraine.

Hits and explosions in the target area have been confirmed. At this time, damage to the drone final assembly shop is known. The results of the damage are being clarified.