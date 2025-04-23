Watch: Drones attacked a Shahed production plant in Tatarstan

On April 23, a Shahed (Geran-2) factory was hit by drones in the Russian city of Yelabuga. It is important to understand that it is located in the Alabuga special economic zone.

"Bavovna" thunders in Tatarstan

The fact of the attack was confirmed by several opposition media outlets.

According to the latest data, Russian air defenses were able to destroy at least four UAVs over the city.

According to the city's mayor, Rustem Nuriev, there were no victims or injuries as a result of the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry issued a separate statement on this matter. The Russian defense ministry claims that air defense systems destroyed an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle in the Yelabuga district. They say there was no destruction.

It is also worth noting that, amid the drone attacks, the airports of Kazan and Nizhny Kamsk restricted their operations. The restrictions were later lifted.

The Alabuga Special Economic Zone is located in Tatarstan, 10 kilometers from the city of Yelabuga.

What is important to understand is that the last time Alabuga was attacked was a year ago.