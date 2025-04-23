Watch: Drones attacked a Shahed production plant in Tatarstan
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: Drones attacked a Shahed production plant in Tatarstan

"Bavovna" thunders in Tatarstan
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On April 23, a Shahed (Geran-2) factory was hit by drones in the Russian city of Yelabuga. It is important to understand that it is located in the Alabuga special economic zone.

Points of attention

  • Amid the air attack, the operations of the Kazan and Nizhny Kamsk airports were limited.
  • This is not the first case of a drone attack on Alabuga, the last time it happened was in April 2024.

"Bavovna" thunders in Tatarstan

The fact of the attack was confirmed by several opposition media outlets.

According to the latest data, Russian air defenses were able to destroy at least four UAVs over the city.

According to the city's mayor, Rustem Nuriev, there were no victims or injuries as a result of the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry issued a separate statement on this matter. The Russian defense ministry claims that air defense systems destroyed an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle in the Yelabuga district. They say there was no destruction.

It is also worth noting that, amid the drone attacks, the airports of Kazan and Nizhny Kamsk restricted their operations. The restrictions were later lifted.

The Alabuga Special Economic Zone is located in Tatarstan, 10 kilometers from the city of Yelabuga.

What is important to understand is that the last time Alabuga was attacked was a year ago.

This was the first time Ukrainian drones flew more than 1,200 kilometers to a target.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A powerful "bavovna" thundered in the Leningrad and Bryansk regions
“Bavovna” in Russia on March 8 — what is known
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in the Saratov region of the RF — the management of main gas pipelines was affected
Drone attacks
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: large-scale "bavovna" occurred in Saratov and Engels, Russia
“Bavovna”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?